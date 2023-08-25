The Most Valuable Squad In The Saudi Pro League

Football is a passion in the Saudi Arabian pro league. It is home to some of the best clubs and players in the world. Here, we take a look at the top 4 most valuable squads in the league.

Al Hilal FC

This club is the most successful in the league’s history, with 16 titles to their name. With a market value of over €259 million, Al Hilal FC is the most valuable squad in the Saudi Arabian pro league. The team boasts of talented players such Neymar, Milinkovic, Nerves and Malcom, making them a strong contender for every title.

Al-Ahli FC

This team is known for its attacking football and exciting players like Firmino, Mahrez, Ibanez and Mendy. With a market value of over €170 million, Al-Ahli FC has been consistent in recent seasons, finishing in the top 4 of the league table. They are known for their high-intensity play and excellent team chemistry, making them a joy to watch.

Al-Nassr FC

This team has been in excellent form in recent seasons, with two titles in the last three years. With a market value of over €151 million, they have been a dominant force in the league. Al-Nassr FC boasts of players like Ronaldo, Brozovic,Mane and Telles, who can win games single-handedly.

Al-Ittihad FC

With a market value of over €119 million, Al-Ittihad FC has been a strong team for years. They have won eight league titles in their history, making them one of the most successful clubs in the league. The team has a strong squad of players like Benzema, Kante, Fabinho and, Jota making them a team to be reckoned with.

