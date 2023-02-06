The Most Valuable Players Whose Contracts Would Be Ending In 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skriniar is the most valuable player whose contract would be ending in 2023. The inter Milan defender has a market value of 60 million Euros. The next player on the list is Lionel Messi who has a market value of 50 million Euros. There are may speculation that he might sign for MLS team or go back to Barcelona to complete his career. However, he is yet to de ide his future.

However, there are many players in the list with a market value over 30 million Euros. They include Ndicka, Thuram, W. Zaha, Karim Benzema and Y. Tielemans. There is a high possiblity that Tielemans would be leaving Leicester city at the end of the season as he has refused to extend his contract with foxes. In the past windows, there were rumors linking him to Arsenal and other top European clubs. While there is high chances that Benzema could extend his contract with Real Madrid till 2024.

Other players who made the top 20 list of the most valuable players who would become free agents at the end of the 2022/23 season include Grimaldo, Keita, Bamba, Aouar, Soyuncu, Ikay Gundogan, Rabiot, M. Asensio, R. Firmino, Kamada, Lemar, N. Kante and Laimer.

valentinoigwe (

)