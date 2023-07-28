Football has witnessed many exhilarating comebacks that will forever be etched in history. From the impossible goals, the miraculous recoveries to the unbelievable last-minute turnarounds, there have been instances that make the game so compelling. Here are some of the most memorable comebacks in football history that will always stand the test of time:

The Miracle of Istanbul

In the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, AC Milan was leading 3-0 against Liverpool at half-time, and the match looked all but over. But in an astonishing comeback, Liverpool scored three goals in just six minutes to level the scores. They went on to win the game on penalties, in what was arguably the most miraculous turnaround in the history of the competition.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Barcelona was trailing Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 from the first leg. Barcelona needed to win by at least five goals to advance to the next stage. In an incredible game, Barcelona won 6-1, with Sergi Roberto scoring the winning goal in the last minute of the game.

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

In the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, Bayern Munich was leading Manchester United 1-0 with just a few minutes left on the clock. In an incredible turn of events, United scored two goals in stoppage time to win the game and secure the treble. It remains one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport.

Chelsea vs. Napoli

In the 2012 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Chelsea was trailing Napoli 3-1 from the first leg. In an incredible game at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-1 after extra time, with Branislav Ivanovic scoring the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

Japan vs. Belgium (2018)

In the 2018 World Cup, Japan had a two-goal lead over Belgium with just 30 minutes remaining. It seemed like Japan was on their way to the quarterfinals, but Belgium had other plans. They scored three goals in 25 minutes, completing one of the most incredible comebacks in World Cup history. The game showed that in football, anything is possible.

Arsenal vs. Reading (2012)

In this memorable League Cup game, Arsenal found themselves 4-0 down to Reading after just 37 minutes. It seemed like the game was over, but Arsenal had other ideas. They scored four goals in the next 30 minutes to take the game to extra time, eventually winning 7-5 in a game that will go down in football history.

