The Most In-Form Premier League players this Season

Despite it being early in the season, some players have already showcased impressive performances capturing the attention of football fans. Manchester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool currently occupy the top four spots while Burnley, Luton Town, and Everton find themselves in the relegation zone.

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

With three goals in three league games, he is also among the leading scorers so far. Last season his remarkable surge of six goals in the final four matches played a crucial role in helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation. Hence it is evident that he is an integral player for the Tricky Trees.

2. Erling Haaland

While it is premature to predict the exact tally of goals Erling Haaland will achieve in the current season, he has already provided a sneak peek into his future endeavors. In the three Premier League games played thus far, the Norwegian talent has successfully scored three goals. This suggests that Haaland may be on his way to another remarkable season filled with an impressive number of goals alongside his association with City.

3. James Maddison

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters and analysts would have expected that it would take some time for James Maddison to adapt in his new club. But it can be concluded that he has certainly proved his doubters wrong started off his Spurs career with a bang. James Maddison has made a strong start to his Tottenham Hotspur career proving his doubters wrong. With a goal and two assists in three league appearances, he has brought intelligence and vision to Spurs’ midfield and raised hopes for the season.

4. Solly March

Solly March has been in exceptional form recently showcasing his goal-scoring proficiency. Despite not being a traditional striker, the Englishman has found the back of the net three times in as many league games. This puts him ahead of other forwards like Alexander Isak and Michail Antonio who have performed decently but not as impressively.

