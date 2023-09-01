SPORT

The Most In-Form Premier League players this Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Despite it being early in the season, some players have already showcased impressive performances capturing the attention of football fans. Manchester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool currently occupy the top four spots while Burnley, Luton Town, and Everton find themselves in the relegation zone.

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

With three goals in three league games, he is also among the leading scorers so far. Last season his remarkable surge of six goals in the final four matches played a crucial role in helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation. Hence it is evident that he is an integral player for the Tricky Trees.

2. Erling Haaland

While it is premature to predict the exact tally of goals Erling Haaland will achieve in the current season, he has already provided a sneak peek into his future endeavors. In the three Premier League games played thus far, the Norwegian talent has successfully scored three goals. This suggests that Haaland may be on his way to another remarkable season filled with an impressive number of goals alongside his association with City.

3. James Maddison

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters and analysts would have expected that it would take some time for James Maddison to adapt in his new club. But it can be concluded that he has certainly proved his doubters wrong started off his Spurs career with a bang. James Maddison has made a strong start to his Tottenham Hotspur career proving his doubters wrong. With a goal and two assists in three league appearances, he has brought intelligence and vision to Spurs’ midfield and raised hopes for the season.

4. Solly March

Solly March has been in exceptional form recently showcasing his goal-scoring proficiency. Despite not being a traditional striker, the Englishman has found the back of the net three times in as many league games. This puts him ahead of other forwards like Alexander Isak and Michail Antonio who have performed decently but not as impressively.

Anike (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

6 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

31 mins ago

CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button