The Most Expensive Signings XI Of This Summer Transfer Window.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Man Utd).

The Cameroonian International who is expected to be the main shot-stopper at Manchester United next season was signed from Inter Milan for the sum of 52.5 million euros.

Centre-Backs: Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Kim Min Jae (Bayern Munich) and Jurrien Timbers (Arsenal).

Paris Saint-Germain got Lucas Hernandez’s services from Bayern Munich for the sum of 45 million euros this summer. Kim Min Jae’s blockbuster move to Bayern Munich was worth a massive sum of 60 million pounds while Jurrien Timbers cost Arsenal 42 million euros to get his services from Ajax.

Midfielders: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Newcastle United secured Sandro Tonali’s move away from AC Milan by paying the sum of 64 million euros to bring him to the Premier League. Presently, Declan Rice is the most expensive signing of this transfer window as he was signed by the Gunners for a massive sum of 116.6 million euros. Jude Bellingham on the other hand made a big move away from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid that was worth the sum of 103 million euros.

Midfield Wingers: Mason Mount (Man Utd) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

Mason Mount was signed into Manchester United’s present team after a sum of 64.2 million euros was paid to Chelsea. Dominik Szoboszlai became Liverpool’s biggest signing of this transfer window as he made Liverpool cough out 70 million euros to get his services from RB Leipzig.

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal) and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).

Kai Havertz’s move away from Chelsea this summer cost the Gunners 75 million euros while Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for a lesser sum of 60 million euros.

Who has been your most impressive signing of this transfer window?

