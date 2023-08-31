The Most expensive signings in the Saudi Pro League this summer

During the current summer transfer window, several Saudi Pro League clubs have made significant investments in their squads. Despite previously flying under the radar for football enthusiasts worldwide, the Saudi Pro League gained attention when Cristiano Ronaldo made his move there last summer.

1. Neymar (€90 million)

Paris Saint-Germain sold Neymar to Al-Hilal for a whopping €90 million. Despite his impressive performances, Neymar was not able to lead PSG to Champions League success and suffered from recurring injuries. Al-Hilal hopes that Neymar will have a significant impact and become one of the league’s biggest stars alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

2. Malcom (€60 million)

During his impressive four-year stint in Russia, the talented Brazilian winger proved his worth. Scoring 42 goals and providing 24 assists in 109 matches across various competitions for Zenit St. Petersburg, Malcom justified his hefty price tag. Earlier this summer, Al-Hilal a team in the Saudi Pro League secured his services for a substantial fee of €60 million.

3. Otavio (€60 million)

In the 2022-23 season, the Portuguese had a good performance with Porto netting seven goals and delivering 13 assists. Surprisingly, Otavio recently joined Al-Nassr for €60 million even though he could have continued making an impact for Porto in the Primeira Liga and the Champions League. Al-Nassr activated his €60 million release clause and Otavio wasted no time signing a lucrative three-year contract worth approximately €13 million per year.

4. Ruben Neves (€55 million)

Despite expectations of a move to a top-tier club this summer, Neves surprised everyone by signing with Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal for a significant fee of €55 million. The Portuguese midfielder will go down as one of Wolves’ best-ever players.At 26, he is in his prime right now and Al-Hilal will benefit a lot from having a holding midfielder of his quality in their ranks.

