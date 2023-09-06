The Most Expensive Signings in PSG’s History

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has made headlines over the years with jaw-dropping signings, but none have shattered records quite like Neymar’s €222 million transfer from Barcelona, making him the most expensive signing in PSG’s history. Though he has since moved on to Al-Hilal for €90 million, Neymar’s legacy remains etched in PSG history, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Following in Neymar’s financial footsteps, PSG secured the permanent signing of Kylian Mbappe for €180 million from Monaco, solidifying his place as one of the world’s brightest talents. Kolo Muani’s €95 million acquisition from Frankfurt makes him PSG’s third most expensive signing, indicative of their commitment to building a formidable squad.

Notably, Achraf Hakimi’s €68 million transfer from Inter Milan ranks him fourth in PSG’s expensive signings. His prowess as a right-back has made him a standout performer globally. Further, PSG’s €64.5 million signing of Cavani from Napoli in 2014 adds to their storied history of marquee acquisitions.Recent victories, like the 4-1 triumph over Lyon, with goals from Mbappe, new signing Marco Asensio, and Hakimi, signal PSG’s resurgence. Fans can anticipate a competitive season with PSG vying for multiple titles, rekindling the Parisian dream. With such talent and investment, PSG’s ascent shows no signs of slowing down.

