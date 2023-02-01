The Most Expensive Signings In Premier League History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea in a deal worth $130.4M on transfer deadline day to become the most expensive signing in premier league history.

The deal for the Argentine International surpasses the $124.7M Manchester City paid to acquire the services of Jack Grealish in August 2021.

While the amount paid for Jack Grealish seem quite outrageous, it’s worthy to note that Chelsea paid the sum of $120M to acquire the services of Romelu Lukaku who happens to be the third most expensive signing in premier league history.

The fourth most expensive signing in premier league history is Paul Pogba. When the French International agreed to joined Manchester United in 2016, the premier league giants paid the sum of $111.4M to acquire his services.

Antony who joined Manchester United in a deal worth $100.8M is the fifth most expensive signing in premier league history.

Despite paying the sum of $92.4M to acquire the services of Harry Maguire in 2019, Manchester United also paid the sum of $90.2M to acquire the services of Jordan Sancho who is now regarded as the seventh most expensive signing in premier league history.

The eighth most expensive signing in premier league history is Romelu Lukaku. In 2017, he joined Manchester United in a deal worth $89.9M.

Virgil Van Dijk who is the ninth most expensive signing in premier league history, joined Liverpool in a deal worth $89.8M in 2018, while Wesley Fofana who occupies tenth position on the list, joined Chelsea in a deal worth $84.7M. kindly take a look at the image below for more details.

These players may be the most expensive signing in premier league history at the moment but, it does not mean that they won’t be displaced. With several clubs gearing up to splash more sums in the summer transfer window, it is expected that new names would be added to the list

