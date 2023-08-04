The moment Arsene Wenger visited his statue outside the Emirates Stadium for the first time (photos)

Few days ago Arsenal honored their legendary coach Arsène Wenger by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Emirates stadium, the statue depicts the French coach lifting the invisible premier league trophy he won at the club in 2004.

Yesterday the French man visited the Emirates stadium and was spotted checking out his statue at the front of the Emirates stadium as supporters looked on.

The legendary coach departed Arsenal and the premier league in the year 2018 and since then have not managed any other club but rather have been working with FIFA in different ambassadorial roles.

The highlight of his time in England and Arsenal came in 2003/2004 season when he guided the Arsenal team to an unbeaten season, his invisible season remains unmatched in English premier league till date.

