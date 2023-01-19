SPORT

The Moment An Overzealous Fan Ran Onto The Pitch To Take A Selfie With Casemiro

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been highly impressive in performance since joining the Red devils. The 30 year old has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league and has remained highly consistent in performance.

The Red devils have improved considerably in performance ever since the arrival of Casemiro.

During Manchester United clash with Crystal Palace, a fan ran onto the pitch to take a selfie with Casemiro. The overzealous fan put a smile on his face and was more than happy to take a selfie with the United star. Casemiro was also seen putting his hand at the back of the fan to properly take the picture.

Stewards were slow to react and the fan was almost off the pitch again before he was met by security. The incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes’s opener.

Christian Eriksen assisted Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese midfielder netted a brilliant goal against the Eagles in the 43rd minute. Olise later scored a brilliant free-kick goal in the 91st minute to help his side escape defeat.

Malikings (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What Some Fans Are Saying About Arsenal After Mudryk’s Brilliant Debut Against Liverpool

5 mins ago

Why Manchester United Fans Does Not Have The Right To Criticize Chelsea’s Bad Form

14 mins ago

Video: ‘We Are Feeling Confident’ —Odegaard Talks Tough Ahead Arsenal Vs Man United

21 mins ago

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button