The mistakes that Chelsea owners made while appointing Graham Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter has been Chelsea’s Manager for well over 4 months since he came into replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season. However, judging based on results, it seems that his appointment is not the right one.

Chelsea are currently 10th on the EPL table and the Blues are already out of bother the FA cup and Carabao cup, they could be out of the UCL by next week after losing the first leg of their round of 16 game to Borussia Dortmund.

With all that said, there are certain mistakes that were clearly made by Chelsea owners and hierarchy during to e appointment of Graham Potter and here are some of them;

1. Salary & Contract duration

According to reports, Potter is among the top earning Managers in the EPL currently based on the salary( reportedly 12 million pounds per year) he is recieving at Chelsea which is very huge for a manager of his capability. Also, the Chelsea Board gave Potter a 5 year contract. Little wonder, they are currently treading carefully so as not to just sack and pay him off a huge amount of money.

2. Nationality

Yes a Manager’s ability should not be judged based on which country he is from but there is a reason why none of the top teams currently in the EPL do not have an Englishman as their Manager. Potter is English and from past antecedents, home based Coaches do not tend to do well at the big clubs hence why Chelsea hierarchy made a mistake ignoring this red flag before appointing Potter.

3. Charisma Check

All past successful Managers at Chelsea always had one form of charisma, from Jose Mourinho down to Antonio Conte and even Thomas Tuchel. Potter clearly lacks it and this has been one of the reasons for Chelsea’s struggles as his timid nature is not helping at all. Another mistake made by the Chelsea Board as they failed to check this.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)