The Meastros Of The Pass: Ranking Football Top Assisters

You know them, those players with the uncanny ability to pick out a perfect pass and set up a teammate for an easy finish. The pass masters, the assist kings, the maestros of the final ball. While goalscorers tend to get the glory and the headlines, the players providing those killer passes are just as crucial to a team’s success. Some of the all-time greats made their name by unlocking defenses and carving open scoring chances for fun. We’re ranking the most prolific assist providers in football history, the players who lived to create for their teammates. From early legends like Garrincha to modern greats like Lionel Messi, these are the maestros of the pass, the players who made assisting a work of art.

Lionel Messi

When it comes to assisting, no one tops Lionel Messi. With over 250 assists for Barcelona, Messi has earned his title as the King of the Perfect Pass.

Messi’s vision and passing accuracy are unmatched. He spots openings and opportunities his teammates often miss, threading impossibly narrow passes between defenders. A deft touch and keen spatial awareness allow Messi to loft balls over the top or slide them along the ground with pinpoint precision.

Some of Messi’s most memorable assists have been works of art. There was his looping pass to Dani Alves against Getafe, his outside-of-the-boot cross to Claudio Bravo, and his scooped pass to Neymar against PSG. Moments of pure genius that left fans rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Messi’s uncanny ability to spot and execute the killer ball places him in a class of his own as football’s preeminent assist man. All hail the King!

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez is considered by many to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time. For over 17 years, he orchestrated Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of play and racked up a club record number of assists.

Xavi made passing an art form. His vision, technique, and intelligence allowed him to consistently find teammates in space and play inch-perfect through balls. At his peak, Xavi averaged over 20 assists per season in La Liga play alone. He could unlock defenses with a single pass and seemed to always know where his teammates were on the pitch.

A one-club man, Xavi came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy and made his first team debut in 1998 at the age of 18. He went on to make over 500 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning 8 La Liga titles and 3 Champions League trophies along the way. Xavi was an integral part of the Spanish national team as well, helping lead them to back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup title.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s midfield maestro and one of the most creative players in the Premier League. His vision, passing range, and crossing ability make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

Since joining Manchester City in 2015, De Bruyne has racked up the assists at an astonishing rate. He has provided pinpoint passes that led to goals for the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus. His impressive stats prove why he deserves to be ranked among the all-time greats:

In the 2019-2020 season, De Bruyne broke the Premier League assist record with 20 assists in a single campaign.

He has the second-most assists in Premier League history with 83 and counting. At just 29 years old, he has plenty of time to surpass the record of 94 held by Ryan Giggs.

De Bruyne averages nearly an assist every two games throughout his Manchester City career. His vision and crossing ability from the right wing or central midfield role make him a nightmare to defend.

While De Bruyne is a prolific scorer himself, it’s his playmaking ability that makes him stand out. His passes – whether whipped crosses, defense-splitting through balls or clever one-twos – are Manchester City’s not-so-secret weapon.

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has been one of the Premier League’s most creative players over the past decade. Since joining Arsenal in 2013, the German playmaker has racked up over 50 assists in the league, putting him in the top 10 all-time in PL history.

Ozil has a gift for threading passes that cut through defenses and finding teammates in dangerous areas. His vision, technique, and precision enable him to spot — and execute — passes that most players wouldn’t even attempt. Ozil specializes in through balls, crosses, and clever one-twos that carve open opposing backlines.

The German maestro has led the Premier League in assists on three separate occasions (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). His 19 assists in 2015-16 set a new PL single-season record at the time. Ozil has formed a particularly devastating partnership with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, providing 28 assists for Aubameyang’s goals so far.

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has been one of the premier playmakers of his generation. The Spaniard started his career with Arsenal, where his vision and passing range were on full display. During his eight seasons with the Gunners, he racked up 57 assists in the Premier League, a club record. His perfectly weighted through balls and crosses were a striker’s dream.

In 2011, Fabregas returned home to Barcelona, where he continued creating goals, notching 38 La Liga assists over three seasons. However, with Xavi and Iniesta commanding the midfield, Fabregas never quite found a consistent role and returned to London, this time with Chelsea.

With the Blues, Fabregas rediscovered his best form and added another 51 Premier League assists to his tally. His link-up play with Diego Costa was a thing of beauty, with Fabregas sliding passes between defenders for the striker to latch onto. During Chelsea’s title-winning 2014-15 season, Fabregas led the league with 18 assists, a feat he repeated the following season.

