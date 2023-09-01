The Manager That Won The Treble Twice

There are achievements that stand out as truly exceptional in football, and then there’s Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking feat.

In the 2022/23 season, the master tactician etched his name in history once again by becoming the only manager to achieve the elusive Treble twice a remarkable achievement reported by Squawka that further cements his legacy.

Rewind to 2008/09 when Guardiola orchestrated a footballing symphony at Barcelona.

The Catalan maestro guided his team to a breathtaking triple triumph, capturing the LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League titles. It was an era of unprecedented dominance that set new standards for football excellence.

Fast forward to the 2022/23 season and a new chapter in Guardiola’s illustrious career was written. Leading Manchester City to an astonishing sweep of the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, he replicated his monumental achievement, this time on English soil.

The feat was a testament to his tactical brilliance, man-management skills, and the ability to extract the best from his players when it matters most.

The comparison between the two Trebles underscores Guardiola’s adaptability and genius across different leagues and teams.

The way he stamped his mark on Barcelona’s tiki-taka era and then reshaped Manchester City’s gameplay is a testament to his footballing vision and ability to implement it with precision.

As the football world continues to marvel at Guardiola’s incredible feat, discussions inevitably turn towards his legacy.

The term “UEFA Men’s Coach of the Century” might just need an adjustment – perhaps even considering “UEFA Men’s Coach of the Century and Beyond.” The accolades and records he’s amassed are a testament not just to his era, but to his ongoing influence on the sport

