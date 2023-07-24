SPORT

The Male and Female Players With the Highest Goals in Football History for Spain and France

  The Spanish national team has risen to prominence in recent years with the emergence of football legends such as Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, and David Villa. Those players have contributed immensely to the success of the nation in recent years. 

  All those players played a role in the success of Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They were also influential as the European team won the European Championship in 2008. 

  Currently, David Villa is the highest goalscorer in the history of the nation. The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star scored 59 goals for Spain before hanging his boots.

  In the female category, Jennifer Hermoso is the highest goalscorer in Spain’s history. She scored 45 goals for Spain’s female national team.

  Another nation that also has a rich history in football is France. They won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and 2018 and also reached the final of the competition in 2022. This shows just how good the French men’s national team has been in recent history. The likes of Kylian Mbappe have played major roles in the nation’s recent international success.

  Olivier Giroud is the highest goalscorer in the history of France in the male category. The current AC Milan star has scored 54 goals for the French national team. For the female category, the highest goalscorer for France is Eugenie Le Sommer who scored 88 goals for the French women’s national team.

