Germany is one of the greatest national teams in football history. The nation has enjoyed plenty of success in international football. They have won the FIFA World Cup four times and the European Championship three times in their history, making them one of the most successful national teams in Europe.

The highest goalscorer in the history of German football for the male category is Miroslav Klose. The German striker scored 71 goals for the German national team in his playing career. He won the FIFA World Cup with the nation in 2014.

For the female category, the highest goalscorer is Birgit Prinz. The 45-year-old attacker who is now retired won the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice for Germany. She was also voted the FIFA World Player of the Year three times.

The success that the United States hasn’t been able to enjoy in football’s male category, they make up for in the female category. The United States of America’s female national team is the greatest in football history. They have won the FIFA Women’s World Cup four times, the highest of any team in the competition, and are also the current holders of the trophy.

The greatest female player in the history of the United States based on goals scored is Abby Wambach who scored 184 goals for the United States women’s national team.

In the male category, the highest goalscorers are Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. Both players scored 57 goals for the United States.

