The Premier League has witnessed moments of triumph and despair, and some teams have experienced seasons they’d rather forget. In this article as reported by Opta Analyst, we explore the lowest points totals in Premier League history, where clubs found themselves mired in the depths of disappointment.

1. Portsmouth (2009-10): 19 Points

Portsmouth’s turbulent 2009-10 campaign ended in a meager 19 points, reflecting a season of struggles both on and off the pitch.

2. Aston Villa (2015-16): 17 Points

Aston Villa’s 2015-16 season was plagued by poor performances, leading to a paltry 17 points and relegation from the Premier League.

3. Huddersfield (2018-19): 16 Points

Huddersfield’s inaugural Premier League season in 2018-19 ended in disappointment, accumulating just 16 points and facing relegation.

4. Sunderland (2005-06): 15 Points

Sunderland endured a forgettable 2005-06 season, managing only 15 points and failing to avoid relegation.

5. Derby County (2007-08): 11 Points

Derby County’s woeful 2007-08 season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, as they set a record-low 11 points and suffered relegation.

These clubs faced immense challenges, whether it was lack of squad depth, managerial instability, or facing stronger opponents. Nevertheless, their experiences serve as a reminder of the competitive nature of the Premier League and the need for resilience to succeed in the world’s most-watched football league.

Photo Credit Google

