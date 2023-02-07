The Likely Coaches Chelsea Could Appoint To Replace Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In order to usher in a new era at the club, the new owners wanted to make changes to nearly every member of the staff. Unfortunately, this had an impact on Thomas Tuchel’s chances of being shown the exit door at the club, even though many club supporters thought it was a hasty move on the part of the new owners.

The new owners, however, recognized Graham Potter as the manager who could lead the team into the future, develop the young players into World-class players, and turn the squad into a dominant force both in the league and in Europe. In order to secure Graham Potter’s services, Chelsea had to compensate Brighton significantly.

Graham Potter has been the manager of Chelsea for six months, but so far, he has not seemed to be performing up to the expectations of the new owners, who gave him a long contract and believe more in long-term vision than huge success right away. However, Potter appears to be out of ideas to get the team to start performing to an acceptable standard, despite the fact that injured players are starting to return to the team and that more than £300 million was spent in the January transfer window to equip the team.

The Chelsea owners have invested enough for Potter to start producing positive outcomes for the team. The Chelsea coach is under increasing pressure and may soon be fired from his position with the team.

Reports are beginning to gather that the Chelsea board are already looking at likely coaches that could be appointed to take over from Potter if he gets the sack.

1. Luis Enrique

If the new Chelsea owners decide to fire Graham Potter as manager, reports claim that former Barcelona and Spanish coaches are among the favorites to become the club’s next manager.

As a well-respected head coach, Luis Enrique led Barcelona to the Champions League title and had success leading Spain’s national side in the run-up to the World Cup. Due to his excellent level of technical ability, he could succeed by utilizing the talented Chelsea team.

2. Hansi Flick

The current manager of the German national team was spotted at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea’s scoreless draw with Fulham. His presence at Stamford Bridge has sparked rumors that the German manager will take Graham Potter’s place as the team’s manager going forward.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick won all of the club’s domestic and European titles as well as the Champions League during his tenure in charge of the German club.

German managers have a great reputation in the Premier League, having established themselves as one of the best tacticians, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, and Thomas Tuchel having good records in the league, Hansi Flick could just be the very best to lead the Chelsea team to achieve success.

3. Jose Mourinho

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is interested in managing Chelsea for a third time. He previously held the position twice and was successful at the team both times before being fired.

As long as he is given access to the elite players he desires, Jose Mourinho, one of the best managers in the world, guarantees winning trophies at any team he manages.

4. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane is another manager that could be mentioned in connection to the Chelsea’s managerial job, as he ranks as one of the best, and also out of job at the moment.

