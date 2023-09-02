According to the latest power ranking for Premier League forwards 2023–24 released by 90 minutes, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland tops the ten-man list with plus four points following his excellent start to the season. The Norwegian is currently leading the way in the race for the Premier League golden boot with six goals and one assist after four Premier League starts for Manchester City so far.

The next on the list is Nigeria international and Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi. He ranks second with a plus-four, just like Haaland. Awoniyi has scored three goals so far this season for Nottingham Forest, which came in his team’s first three games of the season, as he failed to score in their week four fixture against Chelsea even though his team won the game by a single goal.

Arsenal youngster and current Premier League young player of the year winner Bukayo Saka ranks third on the list with four points.

Below is the full list of the latest EPL Forwards 2023–24 Power Rankings.

