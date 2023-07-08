The Last Seven U21 European Championship Players of The Tournament

Over the past decade, the U21 European Championship has served as a platform for young talents to shine and make a name for themselves on the international stage. As reported by Squawka, the last seven winners of the tournament have all gone on to have successful careers and leave a lasting impact in the world of football.

Starting in 2011, the talented Spanish midfielder Juan Mata claimed the title of U21 European Championship player of the tournament. His exceptional performances and technical abilities showcased his potential, which led to a successful career at both club and international level. Mata’s skill and vision on the pitch made him a standout player, and he continued to impress throughout his career.

In 2013, another Spanish talent emerged as the winner of the prestigious award. Thiago, known for his exceptional ball control and playmaking abilities, caught the attention of football fans worldwide. His performances during the tournament solidified his position as one of the brightest prospects in football, as he went on to have successful spells at clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and is now an integral part of Liverpool’s midfield.

The trend continued in 2015, with Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho earning the title of player of the tournament. Known for his physicality and defensive prowess, Carvalho showcased his ability to control the game from midfield. His performances caught the eye of clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Real Betis, and the Portuguese national team, cementing his place as a key player in both his club and international career.

The most recent winners of the tournament include Fabian in 2019, Dani Ceballos in 2017, and Fabio Vieira in 2021. These young talents have all made significant contributions to their respective teams and have continued to make progress in their careers. And as football fans eagerly await the next edition of the tournament, the question arises: who will be crowned the player of the tournament in 2023? Perhaps it will be the exciting young English talent, Anthony Gordon, who could follow in the footsteps of these previous winners and make his mark on the football world.

