Having turned down the opportunity to join Liverpool, Caicedo has officially joined Chelsea making history as the most expensive player in British football with a staggering £115 million ($146m) transfer fee. The Ecuadorian striker has committed to an impressive eight-year contract with the club and has chosen to don the No.25 jersey previously adorned by the renowned Chelsea icon Zola during the period of 1996 to 2003.

Chelsea has witnessed the awe-inspiring talents of numerous exceptional players who grace the sacred grounds of Stamford Bridge. These individuals have dazzled spectators with their incredible dribbling skills, scored magnificent goals, and defended the club’s crest with unwavering determination etching their name into the annals of history.

Gianfranco Zola although not having claimed a Premier League title during his time at Chelsea undoubtedly ranks among the very best. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever donned the blue jersey of this renowned football institution. He also won a League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and the Super Cup with Chelsea, but could not manage to win the top-flight title. He played 301 competitive games for Chelsea, scoring 75 goals.

Zola arrived in west London in 1996 and remained a stalwart for an impressive span of seven seasons. He received the prestigious Chelsea Player of the Year award twice a testament to his exceptional abilities on the pitch both as a dribbler and a goalscorer. The Italian maestro showcased his magic in multiple seasons leaving a lasting impression. In his debut season, he played an instrumental role in securing the FA Cup victory and he repeated this triumph in the 1999-00 season.

Anike (

)