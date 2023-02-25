The Last EPL Club To Win The Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup And FIFA Club World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League clubs have been having it tough in the UEFA Champions League this season. All the 4 Premier League Clubs that entered the UEFA Champions League this season made it to the knockout rounds as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Liverpool and Manchester City all qualified for the Round of 16 of the European tournament.

However, none of the Club was able to win the first leg of the Round of. Manchester City played a 1-1 draw against Rb Leipzig in Germany. AC Milan beat Tottenham Hotspur by 1-0 in Italy.

Chelsea were defeated by Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park last week while Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat against Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool, in the last 6 years, have lost 2 UCL finals to Real Madrid. The Spanish Giant defeated the Reds in the UCL Final in 2018 and 2022.

Despite the struggle of the Premier league clubs in the UEFA Champions League, it hasn’t been long that they last won the European tournament.

At the end of the 2020/21 Season, Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League in Porto, no other Premier League club has won it since then.

The West London club also clinched the Europa league title in 2019 in Bali after beating Arsenal 4-1, no other Premier League club has won it since then.

At the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup. It was the last time that any Premier League club won it.

Real Madrid is the reigning Champion of the World after the Los Blancos defeated Al Hilal in Morocco to win the title but, Chelsea was the former Champion as they won it last year in UAE.

AminullahiMuritala (

)