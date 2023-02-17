SPORT

The La Liga Table, Fixtures and Topscorers Ahead of weekend games

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

The La Liga Santander will resume its activities on Friday 17th February. Girona will open the show against Almeria at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi. The match is due to kick off at 21:00 West African Time

The La Liga Saturday Fixtures

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo – Reale Arena – 14:00 – 18/02/23

Real Betis vs Real Valladolid – Estadio Benito Villamarin – 16:15 – 18/02/23

RCD Mallorca vs Villarreal – Visit Mallorca Estadi – 18:30 – 18/02/23

Osasuna vs Real Madrid – Estadio El Sadar – 21:00 – 18/02/23

The La Liga Sunday Fixtures

Elche vs Espanyol – Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero – 14:00 – 19/02/23

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla – Campo de Futbol de Vallecas – 16:15 – 19/02/23

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – 18:30 – 19/02/23

FC Barcelona vs Cadiz – Camp Nou – 21:00 – 19/02/23

The La Liga Table

La Liga Topscorers table

