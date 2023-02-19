The La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Results As Real Madrid Go Within 5 Points Of Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis 2-1 Real Valladolid

Mallorca 4-2 Villarreal

Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid moved five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after battling past Osasuna.

But in front of a fiery home crowd, Osasuna caused real problems with their relentless pressure. Osasuna remain in 10th place following the loss while Real move five points behind Barcelona, who have a game in hand

Players and fans of Real Betis hope football will become more accessible for disabled fans following what they called “the most inclusive game in the world,” because the La Liga game between Real Betis and Real Valladolid on Saturday, which Betis won 2-1, featured several adaptations to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.

Final La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Results

Barcelona host Cadiz tonight at the Camp Nou, and if they win, they’ll go 8 points clear at the top of the table.

