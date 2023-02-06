The La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Games As Barcelona Further Extend The Gap On Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There was football action in the Spanish La Liga yesterday as four entertaining matches went down in the competition. Some teams did the needful by putting up great performances to aid their wins from their respective games in the competition.

Well, let’s briefly take a look at some matches played in the La Liga yesterday.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid.

Real Madrid were condemned to a shocking defeat yesterday when they faced mid-table Mallorca at the San Moix Stadium. An unfortunate own goal from Nacho Fernandez in the first half of the game handed Mallorca all three points against the Los Blancos in a 1-0 scoreline.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid.

Real Sociedad couldn’t regain their winning mentality in the competition when they hosted Real Valladolid at the Reale Seguros Stadium. A lone goal from Cyle Larin saw Real Valladolid surprisingly claim maximum points from the game as they narrowly defeated Real Sociedad 1-0.

Barcelona Vs Sevilla.

Barcelona maintained their winning mentality in the competition as they displayed a stunning performance to thrash Sevilla 3-0 at the Camp Nou Stadium. Goals from Jordi Alba, Raphinha, and Pablo Gavira saw Barcelona bag all three points from the game to extend their lead at the summit of the league table.

The La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Games.

Barcelona are now eight points ahead of Real Madrid on the La Liga Table this season.

Can Barcelona go all the way to lift the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid this season?

