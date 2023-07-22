The Kings Of Dribbling: Soccer’s All Time Great Ball Handlers

Have you ever wondered who the most skilled dribblers in soccer history are? We’re talking players with fancy footwork, loads of flair, and the ability to slalom through defenders like moving obstacles on a slalom course. The kings of dribbling, if you will. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled the all-time list of players with the most successful dribbles in a single match. These are the guys who brought crowds to their feet with every touch, who made the difficult look effortless, and who treated the ball like an extension of their body. If you’re looking for soccer sorcery, look no further than these masters of dribbling. From legends of the past to stars still plying their trade today, here are the players who dribbled circles around their opponents.

Messi’s Legendary Performance Against Arsenal

Messi put on a dribbling clinic against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. His performance in the second leg at the Camp Nou was nothing short of legendary.

The little magician completed an astounding 11 dribbles in that match, the most of any player in a Champions League game that season. Once Messi got the ball at his feet, the Gunners defenders were left twisting and turning, grasping at his shadow.

His first victim was Koscielny, who got turned inside out by a series of feints and changes of direction. Then Coquelin and Bellerín got caught flat-footed as Messi glided by them effortlessly. He made world-class defenders look like amateurs that night.

Two of his dribbles directly led to goals for Barça. For the first, he dribbled through a sea of red shirts before laying it off for Rakitić to score. The second, he bamboozled Monreal and Mertesacker before firing it into the bottom corner.

Maradona Dazzles at the 1986 World Cup

Diego Maradona was a magician with the ball, and he put on a show for the ages at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. In the quarterfinals against England, he scored one of the most famous goals of all time. He dribbled past five English defenders and the goalkeeper to score. The goal was later voted “Goal of the Century” in a 2002 FIFA poll.

Some of his most famous dribbling displays came in the 1986 World Cup. In the semi-final against Belgium, Maradona dribbled past four Belgian defenders to score another memorable goal. He then led Argentina to the final and victory over West Germany, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

George Best Bewitches Benfica

George Best was one of the most naturally gifted dribblers of all time. His ball control and ability to beat defenders seemingly at will earned him the nickname “the fifth Beatle” for the excitement he brought to fans. One of his most memorable performances came against Benfica in 1966.

In a European Cup quarterfinal, Best put on a dribbling clinic against the Portuguese giants. He bamboozled defender after defender with his quick feet and sudden changes of direction. One moment, he would feign left and dart right, leaving his marker grasping at air. The next, a drop of the shoulder and burst of acceleration would open up space for a cross or shot.

Best’s mazy dribbling and precise passing unlocked the Benfica defense repeatedly. He set up two goals and scored another in a commanding 3-0 victory. The Lisbon crowd could only stand and applaud the Irish wonder. When the final whistle blew, Best walked off the pitch to a standing ovation from the opposition’s fans – a rare show of respect for an opponent who had thoroughly outclassed them.

The Benfica players were left in a daze, unsure of among soccer’s all-time dribbling kings.

Ronaldo’s Jaw-Dropping Display Against United

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his dazzling dribbling skills, but one match in particular showcased his ball-handling brilliance. In the 2007-2008 Champions League semifinal, Manchester United faced Barcelona. In the first leg at Old Trafford, Ronaldo put on a jaw-dropping display of dribbling that left defenders clutching at air.

In a match that featured legends like Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Lionel Messi, and Samuel Eto’o, Ronaldo stole the spotlight. He completed an astonishing 14 dribbles, the most of any player in a single Champions League match that season. Ronaldo’s mazy runs and feints bamboozled Barcelona’s back line all night. At one point, he dribbled past three defenders in a phone booth-sized space, emerging with the ball still glued to his feet.

Zidane Weaves His Magic Against Brazil

Zinedine Zidane, the legendary French midfielder, holds the record for the most successful dribbles in a single World Cup match. In the 2006 World Cup quarterfinal against Brazil, Zizou completed 9 dribbles, showcasing his masterful close control and technique.

Coming out of retirement to lead France in Germany, the 34-year-old Zidane rolled back the years with a vintage performance against the tournament favorites. Time and again, he escaped the attention of the Brazilian midfielders and defenders, gliding past them with deft touches and changes of direction.

His silky skills were on full display for France’s first goal. Zidane received a pass in midfield and proceeded to dribble past three Brazilian players before laying it off for Patrick Vieira. Vieira then found Thierry Henry, who scored to put France ahead.

Almost 15 years later, Zidane’s 9 dribbles against Brazil still stand as a World Cup record. It was a fitting farewell for the legendary Frenchman, who dazzled audiences one last time on the biggest stage. The kings of dribbling, like Zizou, live on forever in our memories.

