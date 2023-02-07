The key reason why Chelsea are right in trying to force Aubameyang out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gabonese Forward, Pierre emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea are reportedly at loggerheads with each other with the Player convinced that the Blues are looking for a way to get him out if the club.

This started with Graham Potter’s decision to keep him out if the Champions league squad for the rest of the season which no doubt infuriated Aubameyang and the former Arsenal striker is adamant that he is being forced out of Chelsea.

If this is the case, then Chelsea are right in doing so because since Aubameyang’s summer move from Barcelona, the Gabonese has failed to hit the goalscoring heights expected of him by Chelsea. He has just scored 3 goals in all competitions so far this season and his performances have been down right shocking and disappointing.

Aubameyang still has over a year remaining on his deal at Chelsea but the Blues do not need him to stay at the club and with him reportedly currently not being happy and other teams interested in his services, Chelsea should not hesitate to sell him.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)