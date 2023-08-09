The Keeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the EPL

In his first season, goalkeeper Petr Čech amazed everyone by achieving an incredible record in the Premier League. He kept 24 clean sheets in just 35 games, setting an achievement that might never be broken. Alongside this achievement, he only conceded 13 goals for Chelsea in the 2004/05 season.

Before his time at Chelsea, Čech’s journey had an interesting twist. The club initially tried to bring him in during January 2004, but their bid was turned down. However, In February Rennes agreed to let him go to Chelsea for £7 million. This marked a turning point for both Čech and Chelsea.

When he officially joined Chelsea in July 2004, Čech signed a five-year contract. The contract made him become the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of Chelsea at that time. His incredible record of 24 clean sheets in one season still stands as proof to his abilities and dedication in the world of football.

