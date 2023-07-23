The implications of Pochettino playing Nkunku and Jackson together in the next games

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino have spoken on the possibility of playing Nkunku and Jackson together in Chelsea’s next games. Meanwhile, for some reason, there are implications to the pairing of the two players.

Chelsea claimed another win last night as they defeated Premier League counterpart Brighton by 4-3. Chelsea players displayed their hunger and passion for more which were missing from their performance last season. Pochettino is truly doing a nice job at the club.

Chelsea started with only Christopher Nkunku as the striker in the first half and the Frenchman delivered. Jackson was introduced in the second half and he also delivered by scoring a goal and giving two assists. Many Chelsea fans have been calling for both players to be played alongside each other.

Pochettino on Jackson and Nkunku after Brighton’s win was quoted as saying “For sure we will arrive in the next few games at the possibility to play them [Nkunku and Jackson] together. It is that the circumstance of the physical condition means we need to use both to share the minutes.”

However, the implications of playing these two players are that Chelsea’s midfield might be exposed and the defence will become vulnerable. For instance, Pochettino likes to use to 4-2-3-1 lineup which will change to 4-2-4 when Chelsea are in attack as Nkunku will join Jackson in the box.

If the wing backs also joined the attack, Chelsea will be limited in the midfield and the opponent can from there attack Chelsea and score lots of goals except Nkunku is utilized as a winger and Chelsea having a three-man midfield.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)