Italy’s Serie A is one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. At the end of each season, the top scorer is honored with the Golden Boot. In the 2022–2023 Serie A season, these players led the league in goals scored:

Victor Osimhen, a forward for both Napoli and the Nigerian national team. He comes from a long line of great players and is widely considered one of the best attackers in the world. He’s strong, fast, has superb link and hold up play skills, and can put the ball in the back of the net with ease. During the 2022–2023 Serie A season, he netted 26 goals.

The Argentine striker/second striker *Lautaro Martinez plays for Inter Milan. He’s a phenomenal athlete with a reputation for clinical finishing, brute strength, and aerial prowess. In the 2022–2023 Serie A season, he netted 21 goals.

Boulaye Dia, a forward for the Senegalese national team and Salernitana who was born in France. Known for his strength, aerial prowess, and finishing, Boulaye has quickly ascended to become one of the top players in football. He tallied 16 points.

Rafael Leao, a Portuguese professional who now serves as a forward for Ac Mulan. He made his name in the world’s hardest league after graduating from the sporty Cp youth system and scored double digit goals. In the 2022–2023 Serie A season, he netted 15 goals.

Ademola Lookman, a winger for Atalanta and Nigerian professional footballer. He started his career with Charlton Athletic and then moved on to Everton in the English Premier League, where he was primarily employed as a winger. These moves were vital to his development as a player, and he is now widely considered to be among the best in Serie A after scoring 13 goals last season.

