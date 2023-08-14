The Highest Goal Scorers In The Premier League So Far This Season

The race is heating up once again as players vie for the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot. Among the top contenders, Erling Haaland stands tall as the leading goal scorer of the 2023/24 season. With an incredible 36 goals last season, the Norwegian striker broke records and secured the Golden Boot award.

1. Erling Haaland (2 Goals)

Manchester City began the defense of their Premier League title with a 3-0 win away at Burnley on Friday night. Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half at Turf Moor before Rodri wrapped up the victory late on with the 15th goal of his EPL career. Continuing his dominance in the 2023-24 campaign, it’s highly likely that Haaland will remain the top scorer in the division barring any injuries or unexpected changes in his playing time imposed by Guardiola.

2. Alexander Isak (2 goals)

On Saturday, Alexander Isak scored twice in a victory that could have been even bigger if not for a number of saves by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez as Newcastle dominated a game between two sides that both exceeded expectations last season. After missing the early part of the 2022/23 season due to a thigh injury, the Swedish footballer demonstrated his abilities following the World Cup giving Newcastle United fans a taste of his potential.

