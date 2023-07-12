“The Goat is home” – Al Nassr FC react after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the team for preseason

Saudi Arabia Pro League giant Al Nassr football club have reacted after Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the team’s training ground for preseason training, ahead of the new season.

The former Manchester United football club star has was given an extra week by Al Nassr football club, and he has finally arrived the club for preseason friendly matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr football club in the January transfer window from English Premier League side Manchester United football club, and he was able to perform excellently for the club in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Despite the fact that he joined Al Nassr football club in January transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo was among the top scorers in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, as he scored the total number of 14 goals and also provided two assists in just 16 matches played.

Al Nassr football club played their first preseason friendly match on Monday night, and they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Alverca football club of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in action for Al Nassr football club against Alverca football club, but he has finally joined his teammates ahead of their upcoming preseason matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo was excited after joining his teammates in training on Tuesday, and he is expected to play in their next game.

Reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training, Al Nassr football club posted on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday that;

“The Goat is home.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)