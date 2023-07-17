The Four Managers That Won The Premier League in Their First Season

The English Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and prestigious football leagues in the world. Winning the league title is a remarkable achievement, and doing so in a manager’s first season at a club is even more extraordinary. In the history of the Premier League, there have been four managers who accomplished this feat, leaving an indelible mark on the league and their respective clubs. Let’s delve into the details of these remarkable achievements.

The first manager to win the Premier League in his debut season was Jose Mourinho. In the 2004/05 season, Mourinho led Chelsea to the league title, ending the club’s 50-year wait for a top-flight crown. His tactical astuteness, organizational skills, and ability to create a winning mentality propelled Chelsea to a historic triumph.

Next on the list is Carlo Ancelotti, who guided Chelsea to the league title in the 2009/10 season. Ancelotti’s calm and composed leadership, combined with his tactical acumen, proved instrumental in Chelsea’s success. Under his guidance, the team displayed attacking prowess and secured their third Premier League title.

Manuel Pellegrini is another manager who achieved Premier League glory in his first season at a club. In the 2013/14 season, Pellegrini’s Manchester City clinched the league title, playing an attractive and expansive style of football. Pellegrini’s man-management skills and tactical flexibility proved crucial in City’s triumph.

Finally, Antonio Conte won the Premier League title in his inaugural season at Chelsea in 2016/17. Implementing his trademark three-man defense and instilling discipline and unity within the squad, Conte led Chelsea to an emphatic league triumph, breaking several records along the way.

These managers’ achievements underline their exceptional ability to galvanize their teams and implement their tactical visions successfully. Their first-season triumphs will forever be remembered as remarkable milestones in Premier League history.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)