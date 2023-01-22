The four Inter Milan players who could leave in January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inter Milan are enduring something of an inconsistent 2022-23 season, so far.

There have been highs, such as the incredible qualification from a Champions League group that contained both Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

And there have been lows, with Inter finding themselves well off the pace in Serie A and already 13 points behind leaders Napoli.

Which players could leave Inter in January 2023?

The January transfer window has been quiet in terms of incoming players, mainly because Inter are not in the strongest financial position.

But there is the chance that some current members of the squad could be moved on. Here we take a look at the Inter players who could leave in January.

Milan Skriniar

Skriniar’s contract expires at San Siro at the end of the season and it looks as if time has run out for Inter to extend his deal.

Inter have made Skriniar a big contract offer but the Slovakian has dragged his feet for months.

It is widely reported that the defender has agreed a deal to join PSG on a free transfer. A January transfer for a small fee cannot be completely ruled out but is very unlikely.

Denzel Dumfries

Dumfries joined Inter from PSV 15 months ago after a successful Euro 2020 and enjoyed an excellent first season at the club. He scored five goals and provided six assists for the Nerazzurri as they won two trophies and finished second in Serie A.

This term Dumfries has struggled more and the Italian giants are likely to sell Dumfries in 2023 as they need to sacrifice a valuable player for financial reasons.

Inter need to make a transfer profit of €60m by the end of the financial year on June 30, and Dumfries is one of the few players who can raise the cash required to reach that amount.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested, including Man Utd and Chelsea. A January transfer can’t be ruled out if Inter can find a replacement.

Robin Gosens

Inter were hailed a year ago when they signed Gosens for less than €30m from Atalanta during the January 2022 window.

Gosens had been one of the best wing-backs in Europe over the previous couple of years but he has struggled at Inter.

The German would like to leave in order to play regularly – as he is behind Federico Dimarco in the pecking order.

Inter director Piero Ausilio insists that Gosens is not for sale but this is a player to watch in 2023.

Roberto Gagliardini

Just like Skriniar, Gagliardini sees his contract at Inter expire at the end of the season. And there is very little chance of Gagliardini penning an extension at San Siro.

With Gagliardini only a backup option in the centre of midfield, Inter could allow the Italian to leave for a small fee in January. Torino are leading the chase for the 28-year-old, who is now in his seventh season at Inter.

