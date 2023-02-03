The Five Top Scorers In Europe’s Top Five Leagues Across All Competitions Since 2000

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is the highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues across all competitions since 2000.

The 35 year old has netted 697 goals in 835 matches. Messi is often regarded as the greatest player of all time to have played for Barcelona.

He’s the all-time leading top scorer in the club’s history. Lionel Messi is also the most decorated footballer of all time in Barcelona’s history. The Argentina forward has been in top form since joining PSG from Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues since 2000. The 37 year old has netted 696 goals in 918 matches. Ronaldo has played for different clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He was highly impressive in performance during his playing career at each club. The Portuguese forward is currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Robert Lewandowski has netted 470 goals in 587 matches making him the third highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues since 2000. Lewandowski was highly impressive in performance during his time at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He has also been in top form since joining Barcelona.

Karim Benzema is the fourth highest goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues since 2000. The frenchman has netted 402 goals in 773 matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the fifth highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues since 2000.

