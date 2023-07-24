The First Time A Team Went on to Win a World Cup Final Match Despite Having a Player Sent Off

The 1998 World Cup final was a historic match for several reasons, one of which was the rare feat achieved by the French national team. With a commanding 2-0 lead against Brazil, French defender Marcel Desailly found himself in a precarious situation when he received a second yellow card in the 68th minute for a careless tackle on Brazilian defender Cafu. As a result, Desailly was sent off, leaving France to play with only ten men for the remainder of the game.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, France displayed remarkable resilience and determination, maintaining their lead and even extending it further. The French team went on to secure an emphatic 3-0 victory, clinching the World Cup title for the first time in their history.

This achievement was truly unique, as it marked the only instance in World Cup history where a team managed to win the final match despite having a player sent off. In all other instances when a player was shown a red card in the final, their respective teams suffered defeat.

The names of the other four players who were sent off in World Cup finals – Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti for Argentina in 1990, Zinedine Zidane for France in 2006, and John Heitinga for the Netherlands in 2010 – are etched in history as examples of how a red card can dramatically impact the outcome of the game. However, the 1998 French team’s remarkable triumph stands alone as an extraordinary display of teamwork and resilience in the face of adversity.

