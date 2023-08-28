The First Player To Score A Premier League Hat-trick Against Manchester United

On February 1, 2006, David Bentley made Premier League history by achieving a remarkable feat: scoring the first hat-trick against Manchester United. Blackburn Rovers secured a thrilling 4-3 victory, and Bentley’s outstanding performance showcased his skill on the field.

Since then, six other players have replicated this remarkable accomplishment. Liverpool’s Dirk Kuyt joined this prestigious list on March 6, 2011, displaying impressive goal-scoring abilities. Romelu Lukaku, then with West Bromwich Albion, left a lasting impression with his own hat-trick on May 19, 2013.

The trend continued in the following years. Samuel Eto’o, wearing Chelsea’s colors, captivated spectators with a three-goal performance on January 19, 2014. Mohamed Salah, a key player in Liverpool’s lineup, added to the legacy with his hat-trick on October 24, 2021. Erling Haaland, representing Manchester City, wrote a more recent chapter on October 2, 2022. Notably, in the same game, Phil Foden, also from Manchester City, achieved his own hat-trick.

Among these remarkable instances, Mohamed Salah’s accomplishment stands out, achieved at the revered Old Trafford, Manchester United’s iconic home ground. This unique feat underscores the caliber and determination of players who have unlocked Manchester United’s formidable defense, leaving an indelible mark on Premier League history.

