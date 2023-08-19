SPORT

The first Nigerian player to score in 6 consecutive Premier league games

Taiwo Awoniyi has registered his name in history as the first Nigerian player to score in six consecutive games in the Premier League.

Awoniyi’s journey to becoming a Premier League record breaker started with his brace against Southampton. He found the back of the net twice against Southampton, followed by two more goals against Chelsea. A goal against Arsenal and another against Crystal Palace showed his consistent performance. Afterwards, he repeated his scoring success against Arsenal and added to his streak by scoring against Sheffield United.

This achievement not only showcases Awoniyi’s ability to find the target but also emphasizes his dedication to the game. The Super Eagles can certainly be proud of having such a talented striker in their ranks. With only a handful of players achieving this milestone, Taiwo Awoniyi’s name now stands among the Premier League’s elite. As football fans, we can eagerly await his future performances and hope for even more remarkable moments on the field.

