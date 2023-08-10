The First Nation to Win 3 Consecutive AFCON Titles But Failed to Qualify For The Next Three Editions

Certain narratives carve a unique path, transcending triumphs and setbacks to create a story that captivates the imagination in football . Egypt, a nation of footballing legacy, embarked on a journey that encapsulated the highest peaks and unexpected valleys in their quest for glory in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A triumphant trio of consecutive AFCON titles in 2006, 2008, and 2010 solidified Egypt’s dominance, etching their name into the annals of greatness. However, the ensuing chapters took an unforeseen turn, as the land of the Pharaohs grappled with surprising absences from the prestigious competition.

The years 2012, 2013, and 2015 witnessed Egypt’s absence, a stark contrast to their previous conquests. Qualification battles that once echoed with their supremacy now resonated with challenges. The group stages saw them face unanticipated hurdles, finishing at the bottom, struggling against oppositions that were once outmatched.

The footballing sands shifted, and Egypt’s resurgence began in 2017. Reclaiming their place in the competition, they charged forward, overcoming adversities and clinching the runner-up position. The echoes of past victories reverberated, even in the face of defeat, as they fell short in a hard-fought final against Cameroon.

The journey pressed on to 2019, where the Round of 16 bore witness to their elimination at the hands of South Africa, a fate sealed by a narrow 1-0 defeat. And finally, in the latest chapter of their tale, the year 2021 saw them vie for glory once again. Yet, the script unfolded in the form of a heart-wrenching penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the final, leaving Egypt to claim the runner-up spot.

