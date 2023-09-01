The First Manager to Win Back-to-Back UEFA Men’s / Women’s Coach of The Year Awards

Sarina Wiegman has redefined the coaching landscape with an unprecedented achievement that solidifies her position as a trailblazer.

Making history as the first manager to secure consecutive UEFA Men’s / Women’s Coach of the Year awards, she stands as a testament to her exceptional coaching acumen and unwavering dedication.

Wiegman’s back-to-back triumphs in the UEFA Coach of the Year category transcend gender, showcasing her profound impact on football as a whole.

Her ability to lead and inspire players to perform at their best has been the driving force behind her success.

This achievement comes as a result of Wiegman’s remarkable achievements on both the men’s and women’s fronts, a testament to her versatility and prowess.

It’s a reflection of her tactical brilliance, strategic insight, and the unique ability to foster a winning mentality within her teams.

As the first coach to achieve this remarkable feat, Wiegman’s legacy is etched in the annals of coaching history. Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration not only to aspiring coaches but to the entire football community.

