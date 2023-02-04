The First Club In Football History To Sell Two Players At Over £100million Each

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many top clubs in Europe go above and beyond by spending outrageous amount of money to sign Players in each transfer window. Whether it is the summer transfer window or the winter transfer window, there’s always the readiness to spend big by some clubs to sign new Players.

While some have made themselves the big spender, some have gotten very good at collecting this transfer fee. One of the clubs in Europe that seems to have hack the code to making profits in Football transfers is Portuguese club Benfica.

The club, in recent years, have generated more than €600million from the sales of Players. Some of the biggest earnings from Player sales are the transfer of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid, Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea, Ruben Dias to Manchester City and Ederson to Manchester City.

Benfica is currently the one and only club to make over £100million on the transfer of two different Players.

The First Masterstroke of that business was when they sold Portuguese Forward Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for £113million.

Benfica was able to strike gold again when Chelsea signed Argentina National Enzo Fernandez. The transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Stamford Bridge cost Chelsea £106million, making the 22-year-old the most expensive Player in Chelsea and Premier League history.

AminullahiMuritala (

)