The First Brothers to Win The FIFA World Cup Together

The FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle of international football, has seen countless legends and memorable moments throughout its history. As reported by Sportskeeda, among these stories are the achievements of two brother duos who left an indelible mark on the tournament.

In the 1954 edition, West Germany’s Ottmar and Fritz Walter became the first brothers to share the glory of winning the World Cup together. Ottmar’s contribution was significant, playing in five out of six games and netting four crucial goals. Meanwhile, Fritz Walter’s dedication and consistency were exemplary as he played every single minute of the tournament and scored three goals. Their combined efforts propelled West Germany to victory and etched their names in the annals of football history.

A dozen years later, in the 1966 World Cup held in England, the Charlton brothers, Jack and Bobby, replicated this unique achievement. Both Jack and Bobby played every minute of the tournament, showcasing their skill and determination. Bobby, in particular, left an indelible mark by scoring three crucial goals during England’s triumphant campaign.

Sadly, the passage of time has seen the footballing world bid farewell to these legends. Fritz Walter passed away on June 17, 2002, at the age of 81, while Ottmar Walter left us on June 16, 2013, at the age of 89. More recently, Jack Charlton, the last surviving member of the two brother duos, passed away on July 10, 2020, at the age of 85.

