In the annals of football history, there are certain players who stand out as pioneers and trailblazers, carving a path for others to follow. One such player who has etched his name in the record books is Riyad Mahrez. Hailing from Algeria, Mahrez has accomplished a remarkable feat – becoming the first African player to win five Premier League titles. This historic achievement has undoubtedly solidified his status as one of the greatest African footballers of all time.

Mahrez’s journey to becoming a Premier League champion began in 2016, when he played a pivotal role in Leicester City’s fairytale season. Against all odds, Leicester clinched the prestigious title, defying the giants of English football. Their triumph captivated the football world and marked Mahrez’s first taste of Premier League success.

However, Mahrez’s hunger for victory did not stop there. In 2019, the Algerian winger secured a move to Manchester City, a club known for their dominance in recent years. Mahrez quickly made his mark and played an instrumental role in City’s back-to-back title wins in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

With each triumph, Mahrez’s influence and impact on the game have become increasingly apparent. His exceptional skill, speed, and ability to score crucial goals have made him a force to be reckoned with. Mahrez’s exploits have not only made him a hero amongst Algerians but have also elevated him to an esteemed position in the global footballing community.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)