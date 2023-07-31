The First African Goalie To Ever Keep 2 Clean Sheets In The FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is making a name for herself on the biggest stage in women’s football and it’s only a matter of time before big teams start indicating interest in her services.

Still just 22, Chiamaka who plays for Paris FC Women’s team in France has now established herself as Nigeria’s number one choice between the sticks, with her spectacular saves the leading factor in the nation’s progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Before the start of this tournament, Super Falcons veteran Tochukwu Oluehi was expected to be the first choice keeper due to her vast experience in the WC, but Randy Waldrum’s decision to go with Nnadozie has really paid off.

In 3 matches so far, Chiamaka only conceded two goals which came against Australia, but the two clean sheets she kept against Canada and Republic of Ireland has now made her the first ever African goalie to concede zero goals in 2 WC matches.

If Nnadozie continues to prevent opponents from scoring, then she might go on to win the Golden Glove award.

