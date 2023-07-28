It is always the dream of every footballer to feature in many world cups. Some had the opportunity while some never had. Meanwhile, there is only one African female who has played in six World Cups.

The United States Of America has been the best team in the competition history, having won it four times. The best African nation in the competition history is the Super Falcons of Nigeria and their greatest achievement was reaching the quarter-finals of the competition in 1999 which was the best finish for an African team at the World Cup.

However, the first African female to play in six different world cups is Onome Ebi. She is the oldest player in the Super Falcons squad. She made her debut for the national team in 2003 and has played in over 100 games from then to now. She is 40 years old and this current world cup would possibly be her last.

