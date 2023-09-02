The Final EPL Standings After Brighton Defeated Newcastle United 3-1 Today

Against Newcastle United at the Amex, Brighton put on a commanding performance to get back on the winning track. Evan Ferguson’s goal at the end of the first half gave Brighton the lead. In the second half, Brighton’s dominance continued, and Ferguson’s beautiful long-range strike doubled Brighton’s lead.

His third goal, like his first, had a lucky element to it as Schar’s deflection into the goal during a defensive lapse by Newcastle.

Wilson’s impressive injury-time goal gave the visitors some parity, but overall Newcastle was soundly defeated and dropped their third straight game. Brighton continued their strong start to the season with their third victory in four games.

With nine points, the Seagulls soar back into the top four. For the Magpies, however, things are much worse as they fall even further in the standings to 13th.

Below is the Final EPL Standing After Brighton Defeated Newcastle United 3-1Today.

Where do you see Newcastle United Finishing this season?

