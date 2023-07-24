The Father and Son Duo to Emerge Top Scorer in a European Cup Season

Football history is adorned with tales of exceptional talents, but few stories are as remarkable as that of José Águas and his son, Rui Águas. This father and son duo etched their names in European football folklore, achieving a unique and extraordinary feat. José Águas, the legendary Portuguese striker, and Rui Águas, following in his father’s footsteps, both emerged as top scorers in a European Cup season, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

José Águas’ illustrious career at Benfica was highlighted by his captaincy in leading the club to consecutive European Cup triumphs in 1960-61 and 1961-62, where he scored crucial goals in both finals. Notably, he secured the title of the competition’s Top Scorer in the 1960-61 season with an impressive tally of 11 goals, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess on the grandest stage of European football.

Fondly referred to as the “Golden Head” due to his exceptional heading ability, José Águas was a prolific goalscorer throughout his career at Benfica, notching a remarkable 379 goals in 377 games. His consistency was unrivaled, as he never scored less than 18 goals in 12 of his 13 league seasons with Benfica and claimed the league’s top scorer title on five occasions. Beyond the European Cup triumphs, he secured five Domestic League titles and seven Domestic Cups, leaving an enduring legacy at the club.

Rui Águas, following in his father’s footsteps, also made his mark on Portuguese football. Winning four league titles, three Domestic Cups, and earning the league top scorer title in the 1990-91 season, Rui carved his own path of success in the sport.

The Águas family’s remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their extraordinary footballing talent and have left an indelible legacy in European football history. Their unique feat of both being top scorers in a European Cup season is a testament to their shared passion and dedication to the beautiful game.

Photo Credit Google

