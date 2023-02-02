SPORT

The Exits Of Pogba, Mata, Ronaldo, Cavani, Lingard And Matic Helped Bring New Energy To Man United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has pinpointed Manchester United’s transfer decisions that helped bring new energy to Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United has progressed to the carabao cup final after winning Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that the exits of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani have helped bring new energy to Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag in his first season.

He claims that a lot has changed at Manchester United since Erik Ten Hag took charge. He claimed that Manchester United was at rock bottom and talk more about recruitment but he believes that what changed the club was the exit of some big players.

He also believed that the players left were not helping the team, knowing that their contracts are up and will be leaving the team. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have shined in the absence of the key and experienced players.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Premier League Table Ahead Of Matchweek 22 Fixtures, Including Arsenal’s Trip To Everton

27 mins ago

Most Expensive Spendings In January Transfer Window In Recent Years

35 mins ago

Video: Peseiro Impressed As Eaglets Net 15 Goals In Two Friendly Games –

43 mins ago

Victor Osimhen, Balogun and Ademola Lookman and 7 highest goal scorers in Europe’s top 5 Leagues

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button