The Exit Of African Teams From FIFAWWC Justifies That Africans Are Only Strong & Not Tactical

Earlier today, France beat Morocco 4-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in Australia. The Moroccans became the last African team to have exited the competition in the knockout stage. The Super Falcons of Nigeria and Bayana Bayana of South Africa had earlier exited after suffering defeats against England and Netherlands respectively.

After the exit of Nigeria from the women’s world cup tournament, a former England youth player who switched to the Super Falcons team in 2021, Ashleigh Plumptre gave her verdict on African football. Plumptre noted that she is tired of hearing people say African teams are only strong and fast but not technical and tactical.

Going by the stats and performance of the African teams, it’s quite unfortunate to say that Ashleigh Plumptre’s verdict doesn’t apply to what they displayed in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. We saw teams like South Africa who had one of the fastest players, in the person of Kgatlana but they were amongst the top countries to have conceded more goals (6) in the group stage of the competition.

Nigeria on the other hand, showed their strength against teams like Canada when they were down to one man. The Super Falcons held on until the final whistle was blown in that game. Randy Waldrum’s squad had the chance to top their group ahead of Australia by defeating Ireland but failed to do so. They would have avoided playing against England but a lesser team if they had won Group B.

The Moroccan team seemed to have been a bit advanced in their style of play but is not enough to be called a technical and tactical team. The three African teams that played in the knockout stage played against European nations and it is quite enough to justify the fact that they are only strong and fast but not tactical and technical enough to beat them.

