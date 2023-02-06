The EPL Team Of The Week: Manchester United Players Dominate The List.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Matchday 22 of the English Premier League got concluded yesterday after several matches were played in the competition this week. Topsides like Manchester United, Tottenham, and Leicester City all had a great outing in the competition this week as they did really well to claim important wins from their respective Premier League matches. It wasn’t the same case for most of the top teams in the competition as the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and even Arsenal all dropped important points from their various games.

We definitely have to acknowledge the great performances of some players in the competition as they played a massive role in helping their teams win their respective matches this week.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing the Premier League team of the week consisting of the best players in the Matchday 22 of the competition.

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Ben Mee (Brentford), Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea), and Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Man United), James Maddison (Leicester City), and Ruben Neves (Wolves).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

Manchester United players understandably dominate the list after their impressive 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)