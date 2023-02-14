The EPL Table, Topscorers, Top Assists And Top Cleansheet Charts After Matchday 23

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Matchday 23 of the English Premier League finally got wrapped up yesterday after several matches went down in the competition this week. Some teams did quite well to win their respective games in the competition in order to bag all three points to aid their progress on the league table this season.

The review of some matches played in the Premier League this week.

West Ham Vs Chelsea.

The Blues failed to regain their winning mentality in the competition as they played an unsatisfying 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium courtesy of goals from Joao Felix and Emerson.

Arsenal vs Brentford.

It was Arsenal’s second straight game without a win in the Premier League as they played a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard bagged his first goal for Arsenal while Ivan Toney got Brentford the all-important leveller.

Leeds United Vs Man United.

The Red Devils were back to their winning ways as they defeated Leeds United 2-0 at the Elland Road Stadium thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Super sub Alejandro Garnacho.

Liverpool vs Everton.

Liverpool got the bragging rights from this Merseyside derby encounter as they convincingly defeated Everton 2-0 at the Anfield Stadium thanks to strikes from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Review of some major statistics accumulated in the Premier League so far.

EPL Topscorers List.

Erling Haaland still dominates this category with 25 goals for Man City in the competition this season.

EPL Top Assists List.

Kevin De Bruyne tops this chart with 11 assists so far for Man City in the competition this season.

EPL Top Cleansheets List.

Nick Pope leads this list with 12 Cleansheets for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

EPL Table.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

Praisesports (

)